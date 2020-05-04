Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 108 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,140,000 after acquiring an additional 87,437 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 319,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $1,791,886.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $5,950,803.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,739 shares of company stock valued at $11,051,764 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $269.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.01 and a 200-day moving average of $267.44. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.18.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

