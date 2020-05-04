Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,917,918,000 after buying an additional 2,058,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,725,000 after buying an additional 2,394,420 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,522,000 after buying an additional 19,916,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after buying an additional 4,092,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,565 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at $15.64 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.