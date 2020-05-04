Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In related news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM opened at $95.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

