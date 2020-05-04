Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.76.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $325.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $367.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.