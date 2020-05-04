Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 40.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Steris by 59.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average of $148.92. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

