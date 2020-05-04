Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

