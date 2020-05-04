Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 536 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK opened at $83.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

