Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $150.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

