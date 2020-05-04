Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $970,000 Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Macy’s worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 165,239 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 425,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

