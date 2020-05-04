Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

