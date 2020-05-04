Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,689.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $29.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $55.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. UGI’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

