Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

