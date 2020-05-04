Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $79.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cfra dropped their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.