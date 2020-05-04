Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $159.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.16. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

