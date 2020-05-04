Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $157,232,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,145,000 after buying an additional 294,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,279,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,946 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

