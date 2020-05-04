Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,633,000 after buying an additional 938,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,729,000 after buying an additional 145,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,263,000 after buying an additional 142,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

