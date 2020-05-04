Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 631 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Assurant by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $102.32 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

