Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of GD opened at $127.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average is $167.39. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

