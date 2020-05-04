Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,096 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Concho Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 871,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Concho Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

NYSE CXO opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Concho Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.