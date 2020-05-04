Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

NYSE MO opened at $37.91 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

