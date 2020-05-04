Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,009 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,705 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7,987.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $10,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Whirlpool stock opened at $112.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

