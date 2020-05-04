Cottage Street Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,185.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

