Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $37.78 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,571 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40,849 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 28,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

