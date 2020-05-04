Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 111,615 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

