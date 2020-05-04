Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 73,758 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in eBay were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in eBay by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,105,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

eBay stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,638 shares of company stock worth $2,469,797. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

