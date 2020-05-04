Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 9,102 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $19,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

