Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 28,705 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,705 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $161.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $178.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -897.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

