Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 217,375 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,375 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PG&E were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. ValuEngine cut shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.