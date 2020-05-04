Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,527 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 62.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.87.

AZO stock opened at $994.45 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $917.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,080.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

