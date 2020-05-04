Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 14,315 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,315 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in GAP were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GAP by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $63,059,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

