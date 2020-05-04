Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,220 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,810,000 after buying an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of UA opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

