Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 1,195 Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after acquiring an additional 372,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $183.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.00. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.93.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.