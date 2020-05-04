Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New $171,000 Investment in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Consumer Edge lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of CAR opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

