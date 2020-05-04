Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,383 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 78.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

Shares of FTV opened at $60.75 on Monday. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $86.66. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

