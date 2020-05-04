Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 254,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $106.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.