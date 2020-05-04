Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $267,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 100.0% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 336,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.