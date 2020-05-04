Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,511 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in KLA were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 113.3% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 92.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $7,528,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

KLA stock opened at $150.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.