Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $250,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,672 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,061. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $109.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $119.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.