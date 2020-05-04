Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $154,000 Position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,813 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Groupon were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRPN. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,296 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at $333,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,629,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,496.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $1.20 on Monday. Groupon Inc has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $681.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $2.90 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

