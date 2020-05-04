Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,209 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

