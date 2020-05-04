Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 168,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 100,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $81.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.