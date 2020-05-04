Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $100.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

