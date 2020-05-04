Columbia Financial Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 282,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,611,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 120,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dyk Robert Van acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $98,908.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $449,231. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

