Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,244,610,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,438,259,000 after acquiring an additional 498,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,864,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $549,759,000 after acquiring an additional 328,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,632 shares of company stock worth $88,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

