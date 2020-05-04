Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $8.19 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 374.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $90,192,000 after buying an additional 36,519 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 231,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $449,526,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Aegis raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

