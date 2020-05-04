Citigroup Increases Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target to $2.90

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $2.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.68.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 442,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,400 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

