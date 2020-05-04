Citigroup Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 108

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale downgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165.92 ($2.18).

BARC stock opened at GBX 100.16 ($1.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.49. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14.

In other news, insider Michael Ashley acquired 36,685 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 20,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 346,615 shares of company stock valued at $41,134,878.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

