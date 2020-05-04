Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $46.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $181,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 324,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $12,026,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.