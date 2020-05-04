Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stake Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $352.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $20.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.