CF Industries (CF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CF opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

